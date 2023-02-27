Caterpillar contract with UAW expires this week

Negotiations between Caterpillar and the United Auto Workers continued through the weekend as the expiration of the current contract looms.

The current six-year contract for UAW workers expires on Wednesday. The company says it presented a revised economic proposal to the union on Friday for consideration. Wages, benefits, 401(k)s, and vacations were among the biggest concerns in a survey of union members last year.

More than 98 percent of UAW members voted to authorize a strike last month. That includes the locals in the Peoria area, Decatur, Pontiac, and York, Pennsylvania.

It's unclear if the union's bargaining committee will call for a strike if an agreement isn't reached this week. The UAW recently increased strike pay to $500 a week.

Caterpillar is training salaried employees as a contingency to continue operations if a strike does happen.

WCBU – Made Possible By You

Copyright 2023 WCBU. To see more, visit WCBU.