Scotland in flux as government's leader announces resignation

Published February 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST

Last week, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her plans to resign after 8 years at the helm. Her resignation leaves the country, as well as her powerful Scottish National Party, searching for a new leader. What does this mean for Scotland?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to the Sunday Times’ Scottish political editor John Boothman.

