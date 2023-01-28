Police say at least 3 people are dead, 4 hurt in the latest California mass shooting

Updated January 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM ET

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in California area early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department said earlier Saturday that the three people who were killed were inside a vehicle.

Two of the four other victims were taken in private vehicles to area hospitals and two others were transported by ambulance, police spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said.

Two were in critical condition and two were in stable condition, Borihanh said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately released.

Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, Borihanh said.

Borihanh said police have no information on suspects.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

