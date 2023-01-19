T-Rex may not have big brain energy — but it might have been smarter than previously thought
For decades we’ve thought of the Tyrannosaurus Rex as enormous and terrifying, though not particularly intelligent. But according to a growing body of research, including a new study from the Journal of Comparative Neurology, “Jurassic Park” and all of us have had it wrong. The dinosaur of our nightmares might have been a lot smarter than we thought.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Suzana Herculano-Houzel, an associate professor of psychology at Vanderbilt University. She is the lead researcher on the study.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
