10 years after Sandy Hook, there is hope for a brighter future

Wednesday marks 10 years since the senseless massacre of 20 first-graders and their six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. A decade later, the gun-violence prevention movement has never been bigger.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with two organizations of mothers who are fighting for gun safety measures in and out of schools. Moms Demand Action is an organization that sprung out of Sandy Hook’s tragedy. Full of grieving-turned-raging mothers, the organization fights for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

Founder and CEO Shannon Watts joins us to talk about the organization’s wins in the last decade, including the election of 140 of its volunteers into office.

Later in the show, Fernandes speaks with Sylvia Bennett-Stone, director of the Voices of Black Mothers United initiative, on what the group is doing to address community violence in neighborhoods.

