Vying to host the Democratic National Convention and AMA concerned about overturning Roe vs. Wade | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 9, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
The U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
The U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Illinois Democrats pushing to host national convention and more top stories

  • Illinois Democrats want to host the party's convention
  • AMA concerned about the possibility the Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs. Wade
  • COVID cases on the rise in 14 Illinois counties
  • Springfield Police warn of phone scam
  • Bally's wins Chicago's sole casino license
  • The 2022 Springfield Public Schools Administrator of the Year Ken Gilmore
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
