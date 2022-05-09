Vying to host the Democratic National Convention and AMA concerned about overturning Roe vs. Wade | First Listen
- Illinois Democrats want to host the party's convention
- AMA concerned about the possibility the Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs. Wade
- COVID cases on the rise in 14 Illinois counties
- Springfield Police warn of phone scam
- Bally's wins Chicago's sole casino license
- The 2022 Springfield Public Schools Administrator of the Year Ken Gilmore