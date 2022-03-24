How Russia's war in Ukraine is shaping American consumers

Even before President Biden imposed a ban on importing Russian oil to the U.S., a poll by Quinnipiac University found that a majority of Americans would support such a measure, even if it meant paying higher gasoline prices.

Marc Stewart, a business and economic reporter based in New York, discusses the broader impact of Russia’s war, on consumer behavior and loyalty.

