Russian anti-war protesters take to the streets at home and abroad

Published March 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Moscow on February 27, 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia is clearly the aggressor in Ukraine, with vast military might being brought to bear against its neighbors. But that doesn’t mean that the Russian people are in unanimous support of President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

An independent Russian human rights group estimates that the police have already detained at least 6,000 anti-war protestors in more than 50 cities.

Andrew Roth, The Guardian’s Moscow correspondent, joins us.

