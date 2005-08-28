© 2022 NPR Illinois
DJ Kool Herc and the Birth of the Breakbeat

Fresh Air
Published August 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
DJ Kool Herc.
Scott Gries
/
Getty Images
DJ Kool Herc.

DJ Kool Herc is known as the father of the DJ breakbeat — isolating and repeating breaks, the most danceable portions of songs that form part of the foundation of modern hip-hop. He also wrote the introduction to the recent book Can't Stop Won't Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation by Jeff Chang.

Kool Herc kicks off Fresh Air's Hip-Hop Week, featuring interviews with the greatest names in rap. (This interview originally aired March 30, 2005.)

