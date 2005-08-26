© 2022 NPR Illinois
Back in the Cab for Reading with Will Grozier

By Scott Simon
Published August 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Two years ago, Scott Simon found a treasure trove of reading suggestions from Will Grozier when he got into his taxi in London.

Grozier dips into just about anything, and is often reading several books at once.

Simon pays a visit to Grozier to see what he has enjoyed reading this summer.

On his list: the novel Freddy and Fredericka by Mark Helprin; Queenan Country, Joe Queenan's humorous account of visiting England; and historian David McCullough's account of a momentous year, 1776.

