America Through European Eyes: Poland

Poland could be the most pro-American country in Europe. Poland was one of the most outspoken countries supporting the United States in the war in Iraq, and the nation's pro-American feelings have deep roots. Now a NATO member and poised to enter the European Union, Poland is torn between allegiance to America and its desire to be more European. The series "America Seen Through European Eyes" concludes with an examination of this country's current views of the United States. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports.

