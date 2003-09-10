© 2022 NPR Illinois
Three People Reflect on Changes Since Sept. 11

Published September 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

All Things Considered talks with three people about how their worlds have changed since Sept. 11, 2001. Rick King is the assistant fire chief of Shanksville's volunteer fire department and owner of Ida's Country Store. He talks with us about the change in his small town's character. We also talk with Anna Switzer, principal of City Hall Academy, about downtown Manhattan, and Col. Philip Smith, deputy director of Army personnel, about working in the rebuilt section of the Pentagon.

