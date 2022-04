The top military commander in Iraq releases more information on the operation that led to the killing of Saddam Hussein's sons, Uday and Qusay Hussein. Members of the former Iraqi regime identified the bodies, and dental records indicate a near-perfect match on both men. Lt. General Ricardo Sanchez also announces the capture of no. 11 on the U.S. most-wanted list in Iraq. NPR's Guy Raz reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR