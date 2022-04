NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Judith Yaphe, senior research fellow at National Defense University about the demographic make-up of Iraq, and how that will affect Iraq's future. She says Sunni Arabs account for only about 17 percent of the population. Shia Arabs 60 percent; Kurds -- mostly Sunni -- about 20 percent; and Turkmen only about three percent, though they claim much higher numbers.

