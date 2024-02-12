Order of Lincoln

Search Query
Show Search
News
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Community Voices
Community Voices
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Community Voices
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Programs + Pods
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
Music
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
People
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Donation
Sponsorship
More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
© 2024 NPR Illinois
Menu
The Capital's Community & News Service
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
On Air
Now Playing
NPR Illinois Classic | 91.9 HD2
On Air
Now Playing
The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3
All Streams
News
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Community Voices
Community Voices
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Community Voices
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Programs + Pods
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
Music
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
People
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Donation
Sponsorship
More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
Order of Lincoln
Arts & Life
Musician Alison Krauss, baseball star Jim Thome among latest Lincoln Laureates
Sean Crawford
The latest group of seven honorees join more than 350 others who have joined the Order of Lincoln.