It’s a long way until the summer, but the Illinois State Fair has already announced its first grandstand act of 2025.

Rock band Def Leppard will perform Saturday Aug. 16.

The band formed in England in 1976 and became a major headliner in the 1980s with the help of MTV and big selling albums like Pyromania and Hysteria.

Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 16.