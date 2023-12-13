Haley faces criticism for migrant comments

NAACP Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley was heard making disparaging remarks about the ongoing migrant crisis in Chicago during a conference call with organization leadership.

Haley, who is from Springfield and the longtime head of the local NAACP chapter, called migrants "savages" and "rapists." A video of the Oct. 26 call was posted online.

Haley appeared to take exception to priority being given to migrants over Black residents.

"Black people have been on the streets forever and ever and nobody cares because they say that we’re drug addicts, we got mental health issues. But these immigrants who come over here, they’ve been raping people, they’ve been breaking into homes, they’re like savages as well. They don’t speak the language and they look at us like we’re crazy,” she said.

The backlash has begun. The president of the DuPage County NAACP said he is resigning in protest of those comments and ones he said Haley made last month aimed at LGBTQ individuals. Patrick Watson said he found her comments alarming.

"It’s okay to express your issues and concerns. But it is not okay to degenerate an entire group of people and to use that type of language," he said.

Watson said he filed a complaint with national leadership and wants Haley out of the job.

Gov. JB Pritzker, when asked about the controversy, said Haley should apologize.

“Virtually all of us came here from somewhere else. So remarks like that are commentary on our entire society. Extraordinarily inappropriate," he said.

Haley could not be reached for comment. She has served in the state director role since 2015.

