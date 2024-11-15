Justice Department confirms investigation of Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office after Sonya Massey’s death

The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed an investigation is underway into the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department.



In a letter to county officials dated Nov. 14, the federal agency said it reviewed complaints alleging the sheriff’s department and central dispatch may be in violation of nondiscrimination requirements. The complaints were related to the death of Sonya Massey, who had called 9-1-1 for help and was later shot and killed in her home by then-Deputy Sean Grayson on July 6.



Grayson is held on first degree murder charges. Following the incident, his previous work history was scrutinized. Reports showed he had been discharged from the Army for serious misconduct. He also had multiple arrests for driving under the influence. Police departments he worked for raised concerns about his temperament and decision-making.

“The incident raises serious concerns about SCSO’s interactions with Black people and people with behavioral health disabilities, as well as SCSO’s policies, practices, procedures, and training regarding community policing, bias-free policing, response to behavioral health crises, use of force, de-escalation, affirmative duty to intervene, affirmative duty to render medical aid, and body-worn camera (“BWC”) policies and compliance,“ it said.

The Justice Department also reviewed the sheriff’s department’s employment practices, such as a lack of diversity on the force.

These allegations collectively raise concerns of race and disability discrimination prohibited by Title VI, the Safe Streets Act, and Title II,“ the letter indicated.

The county released the letter Friday. It confirms an investigation is ongoing. Massey’s attorney, Ben Crump, said over the summer the DOJ was looking into the case.

“The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office takes seriously its responsibility to uphold the highest standards of service and transparency, said Sheriff Paula Crouch, who was installed in the job after former Sheriff Jack Campbell resigned in August. “The Sheriff’s Office, along with involved county agencies, has engaged in discussions and pledged full cooperation with the Department of Justice in its review.”

A long list of information is being sought:



1. The name, address, telephone number, and email address of the individual(s) to whom this office should direct any future questions and correspondence. Please indicate if they have authority to negotiate a settlement of this matter.

2. Organizational chart(s) for SCSO, Sangamon County, and SCCDS reflecting their structures and chains of command at all times from January 1, 2020, to the present.

3. The name, address, telephone number, and email address for ADA Coordinators for SCSO, Sangamon County, and SCCDS, if any.

4. A copy of all documents related to Sonya Massey. Please include:

a. all phone logs;

b. all dispatch records;

c. all transcripts and recordings of 911 calls seeking help for Sonya Massey;

d. all transcripts, recordings, and other documents related to the dispatch of officers or personnel to respond to 911 calls for assistance for Sonya Massey;

e. a list of all SCSO deputies or other personnel on the scene responding to any call(s), 911 or otherwise, related to Ms. Massey (including the deputy who responded on July 6, 2024, together with Deputy Grayson). Provide each individual’s position and rank, as well as the bureau, division, and/or unit to which the individual was assigned; and

f. copies of all reports related to Sonya Massey, and, in any instance where a report was not completed, provide applicable date(s) and location(s) to which SCSO or any other type of responder that SCCDS can dispatch responded.

5. All dash camera and BWC footage related to the events listed in response to Request No. 4.

6. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, identify whether SCSO has provided or currently provides any form of alternative response models when responding to behavioral health crises or interacting with someone with a behavioral health disability, such as co-responder teams, mobile crisis teams, or Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) programs. Provide a description of each form of alternative response and all related policies.

7. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, all SCSO policies, procedures, rules, guidelines, standards of practice, and related documents that address:

a. community policing;

b. bias-free policing;

c. interacting with people with disabilities;

d. response to behavioral health crises;

e. use of force;

f. de-escalation;

g. affirmative duty to intervene;

h. affirmative duty to render medical aid, and

i. BWCs.

Include all versions in effect during any part of the relevant time period.

8. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, a description of all SCSO training(s)

on:

a. community policing;

b. bias-free policing;

c. interacting with people with disabilities;

d. response to behavioral health crises;

e. use of force;

f. de-escalation;

g. affirmative duty to intervene;

h. affirmative duty to render medical aid, and

i. BWCs.

Include the method of delivery of the training; the identity of the trainer; the frequency of delivery; and any related training materials.

9. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, identify all codes SCCDS uses to categorize calls, including all codes that can be assigned to a call involving a behavioral health crisis or person with a behavioral health disability.

10. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, identify all possible responders SCCDS can dispatch to a call related to a behavioral health crisis or someone with a behavioral health disability.

11. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, identify all SCCDS policies, procedures, rules, guidelines, standards of practice, and related documents that address identifying calls involving someone with a behavioral health disability; responding to calls involving behavioral health crises; and interacting with someone with a behavioral health disability.

12. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, a description of all SCCDS training on interacting with people with disabilities and handling calls involving behavioral health crises. Include the method of delivery of the training; the identity of the trainer; who has been trained; when the training took place; the frequency of delivery; and any related training materials.

13. A copy of all training records for SCSO Deputy Sean Grayson and the other SCSO deputy who responded to Ms. Massey’s 911 call on July 6, 2024. Include the date(s) of training, the method of delivery of the training, and the associated training materials.

14. Provide the names of all individuals involved in developing, coordinating, implementing, administering, or participating in SCSO’s deputy recruitment and selection processes (including individuals administering any psychometric exams); the dates they were involved in the recruitment or selection process; the positions they held when they were involved in the recruitment or selection process; and whether they are currently employed by SCSO or Sangamon County. If they are not currently employed by SCSO or Sangamon County, please provide their last known address, phone number, and email address.

15. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, a description of SCSO’s hiring process for deputies, including recruitment, background check, psychometric evaluation, reference, and selection processes.

16. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, a description of SCSO’s hiring process for lateral transfers for deputies, including recruitment, background check, psychometric evaluation, reference, and selection processes.

17. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, all SCSO policies, procedures, rules, guidelines, standards of practice, and related documents that address SCSO’s hiring of deputies, including recruitment, background check, reference, and selection processes.

18. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, a list of all candidates for SCSO deputy positions. For each candidate, please provide the following information:

a. Race and/or ethnicity;

b. Sex;

c. Date of application;

d. If hired, date of hire;

e. If disqualified, date of and reason for disqualification;

f. Whether the candidate had prior law enforcement experience, i.e., whether

the candidate was a lateral hire; and

g. Whether the candidate has any family members currently or previously

employed by SCSO.

19. A complete copy of the post-selection personnel and internal affairs files of Deputy Grayson and the other deputy who responded to Sonya Massey’s home on July 6, 2024, including any complaints and investigation-related information related to these deputies.

20. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, all SCSO traffic and pedestrian stop data disaggregated by race.

21. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, all SCSO use of force data disaggregated by race.

22. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, all SCSO dispatch logs, including date and time of the call for service, description, location, and SCSO response time.

23. For each calendar year starting with 2020, state how many 911 calls SCCDS received, and of the 911 calls received, state how many:

a. sought help for a person experiencing a possible behavioral health crisis;

b. included information that the person for whom help was sought has a behavioral health disability.

24. For the calls identified in response to Request No. 23, please identify how many of those call resulted in a response from SCSO and how many of those calls resulted in a response from each of the other types of responders that SCCDS can dispatch.

25. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, a description of SCSO’s processes for SCSO personnel and members of the public to file formal or informal complaints alleging discrimination by SCSO deputies or other personnel. Please include a copy of any complaint forms, procedures, policies, notices, and any other documents related to this process.

26. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, all written complaints or reports related to discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, or disability made to SCSO. Please include a description of how the complaint or report was addressed or investigated and any resolution and provide all related documents and all dash camera and BWC footage related to the police interaction or incident underlying the complaint.

27. For the period January 1, 2020, to the present, all written complaints or reports related to discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, or disability made to SCCDS. Please include a description of how the complaint or report was addressed or investigated and any resolution, and provide all related documents related to the call or incident underlying the complaint.

28. Any other information you would like DOJ to consider.

DOJ said failure to provide access to the requested information could result in the suspension or

termination of federal financial assistance or a civil suit to enforce the rights of the United States.

“We will afford you the opportunity to work cooperatively with DOJ to address any concerns and resolve this matter before taking more formal actions,” the letter said.

“We welcome the Department of Justice’s review as an opportunity to ensure that our community’s law enforcement services meet the highest standards of fairness and accountability. I have full confidence in Sheriff Paula Crouch and her team to approach this process with transparency and diligence,” said Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter. “Whether through financial resources or additional staffing, we will ensure they have the tools necessary to provide the requested information thoroughly and efficiently. This review is a critical step in strengthening public trust of the Sheriff’s Office.”

“We believe that transparency fosters trust, which is why much of the material requested specifically regarding the Sonya Massey tragedy is already available online for the public to access and review,” Crouch said. “We aim to meet the deadlines outlined in the DOJ’s request and look forward to their conclusions and recommendations. This process is an important step in building community-wide confidence and strengthening our delivery of fair and effective services to the residents of Sangamon County.”

