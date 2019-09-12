Charlie Wheeler On The Past And Future Of Statehouse News

If you were scratching your head when the word JCAR popped into the news a few weeks ago, don't feel too bad.

Chances are, few folks outside the inner workings of state government had heard of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or, as most reporters describe it, the "obscure" arm of the General Assembly.

Most Illinoisans don't pay close attention to the behind-the-scenes, nuts-and-bolts machinery that produces public policy, any more than they consciously think about the inner workings of the cars they drive or the TVs they watch.