Illinois Issues

Charlie Wheeler On The Past And Future Of Statehouse News

By & 16 seconds ago
  Charlie Wheeler in the Speaker's Gallery of the Illinois House of Representatives in 2019.
    Charlie Wheeler began covering Illinois government five decades ago at the 1970 Constitutional Convention.
    Clay Stalter / UIS Campus Relations
Charles N. Wheeler III
Statehouse press corps
media

A Call For Transparency

By Jan 18, 2018
PHOTO CREDIT BRIAN MACKEY / NPR ILLINOIS - TAXREBATE.ORG.UK / CC BY 2.0 / A DERIVATIVE OF "MAGNIFIER GLASS AND MONEY" - PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CARTER STALEY / NPR ILLINOIS

Commentary: Expanded economic interest disclosures would lead to more accountability

End and Means: Bipartisan Mood Captures the General Assembly

By Jul 1, 2011
Charles N. Wheeler III
WUIS/Illinois Issues

Is legislative productivity becoming a trend in Illinois?

Building on the impressive record compiled by the 96th General Assembly during its two-year tenure that ended in January, current lawmakers fashioned a budget based on expected revenues, significantly changed teacher tenure and evaluation rules and revamped the state’s workers’ compensation system — all in the first five months of the 97th General Assembly.

End and Means: Democrats Have a Few Tricks Up Their Sleeves When Drawing New Legislative Maps

By May 1, 2011
Charles N. Wheeler III
WUIS/Illinois Issues

Illinois voters gave state Democrats an unprecedented opportunity in last November’s election: the chance to draw new congressional and legislative districts as party mapmakers saw fit, presumably to guarantee party majorities for the next decade.

Ends and Means: Well, Governor, Since You Asked

By Dec 1, 2007
Charles N. Wheeler III
WUIS/Illinois Issues

 

If you were scratching your head when the word JCAR popped into the news a few weeks ago, don't feel too bad.

Chances are, few folks outside the inner workings of state government had heard of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or, as most reporters describe it, the "obscure" arm of the General Assembly.

Most Illinoisans don't pay close attention to the behind-the-scenes, nuts-and-bolts machinery that produces public policy, any more than they consciously think about the inner workings of the cars they drive or the TVs they watch. 