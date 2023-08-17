© 2023 NPR Illinois
headshot

Valerie Dish Udemba

Business Coordinator

Valerie Dish Udemba is the Business coordinator for NPR Illinois through the UIS Graduate Public Service Intern program.

Previously, she worked as a broadcast producer at a multimedia production and event production company while also pursuing her acting career back in her home country, Nigeria . Valerie has over 8 years of experience both in acting and broadcast media.

She is currently enrolled in the MBA program at the University of Illinois, Springfield.