Valerie Dish UdembaBusiness Coordinator
Valerie Dish Udemba is the Business coordinator for NPR Illinois through the UIS Graduate Public Service Intern program.
Previously, she worked as a broadcast producer at a multimedia production and event production company while also pursuing her acting career back in her home country, Nigeria . Valerie has over 8 years of experience both in acting and broadcast media.
She is currently enrolled in the MBA program at the University of Illinois, Springfield.