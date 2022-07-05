Janet Gooch

Janet L. Gooch became chancellor of the University of Illinois Springfield on July 1, 2022.

She previously served as executive vice president and provost at Truman State University 2017-2022 and was an administrator and member of the faculty at the university in Kirksville, Mo., since 1995. Prior to serving as executive vice president and provost, Gooch was dean of Truman’s School of Health Sciences and Education and, prior to that, department chair of Communication Disorders. She held interim roles as dean of the School of Science and Mathematics and director of Strategic Initiatives. She is a professor in the Department of Communication Disorders.