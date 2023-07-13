The Splendid Table is hosted by award-winning food writer Francis Lam. In 2018 Francis took over the program from founding host Lynne Rossetto Kasper. The Splendid Table explores different cultures, cuisines and ideas, as well as the small personal stories that come out of the expansive world of the table. As a former restaurant cook and culinary school graduate, Francis can handle virtually any food query and loves taking listener’s calls. He is keenly interested in people and their stories and believes that one of the keys to understanding people better is to learn what they cook and how they eat.