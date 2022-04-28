© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)
First Listen logo
First Listen

Teacher salaries not keeping up with inflation, four marijuana companies under fire and U of I's President has COVID|NPR Illinois First Listen

Published April 28, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT
Teacher in classroom
US Department of Education
/
"05062014 ED Goes Back to School 10" by US Department of Education is marked with CC BY 2.0.

Teachers salaries not keeping pace with inflation and other top stories

  • Teacher salaries not keeping pace with inflation
  • Springfield Public Schools address trauma response
  • Four marijuana companies under fire
  • University of Illinois President has COVID
  • Bicyclist hit by train identified
  • SSGA President and CEO Ryan McCrady on Pillsbury Moving Forward and Legacy Sports Complex
First Listen 2022
Michelle Eccles
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories