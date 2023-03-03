Gusty winds, heavy rain cause problems across the area

Power outages and tree limbs down were reported across the region Friday, due to high winds.

Most of central Illinois was under a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m.

Power crews, including City Water, Light and Power in Springfield, worked to restore electricity to customers. The Village of Rochester and surrounding areas had widespread outages that forced the public school to cancel classes after noon.

Heavy rain led to flooding in low lying areas and locations with poor drainage. Rain then changed to snow, with minor accumulation expected. But roads were becoming slick ahead of below freezing temperatures tonight.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts from across the region, including a 54 mph gust at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield. (As of 1:30 p.m. Friday)