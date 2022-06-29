© 2022 NPR Illinois
Pritzker faces Bailey for governor, Davis loses to Miller in the 15th | First Listen

Published June 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
Darren Bailey, Illinois state Senator and Republican candidate for governor, speaks alongside former President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 25, 2022, during a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill. Trump has endorsed Bailey in the race. Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio

The primary election wraps up

  • Darren Bailey wins the Republican nomination for Illinois governor and will face JB Pritzker this fall
  • Rodney Davis loses his race in the Republican primary against Mary Miller for the 15th Congressional District
  • Nikki Budzinski, former Biden aide, will face former teacher and entrepreneur, Regan Deering, in the 13th Congressional District
  • Democrat Alexi Giannoulias will face Republican Dan Brady in the Secretary of State's race
  • Kayla Edwards from Express Professionals talks about workforce challenges
