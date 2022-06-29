Pritzker faces Bailey for governor, Davis loses to Miller in the 15th | First Listen
The primary election wraps up
- Darren Bailey wins the Republican nomination for Illinois governor and will face JB Pritzker this fall
- Rodney Davis loses his race in the Republican primary against Mary Miller for the 15th Congressional District
- Nikki Budzinski, former Biden aide, will face former teacher and entrepreneur, Regan Deering, in the 13th Congressional District
- Democrat Alexi Giannoulias will face Republican Dan Brady in the Secretary of State's race
- Kayla Edwards from Express Professionals talks about workforce challenges