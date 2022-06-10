© 2022 NPR Illinois
Hedge fund guru heavily funds Irvin's campaign and Governor Pritzker defends DCFS | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Hedge fund guru heavily funds Irvin's campaign, Governor Pritzker defends DCFS and more

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker defends DCS but admits there are challenges
Illinois expands time off workers can take for bereavement
Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin reportedly pulling back on advertising
Hedge Fund guru Ken Griffin heavily funding Irvin's gubernatorial campaign
The state plans to help expand access to healthy foods in underserved areas
Amy Beadle from the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau talks about what to do this weekend in Springfield

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
