Hedge fund guru heavily funds Irvin's campaign and Governor Pritzker defends DCFS | First Listen
Hedge fund guru heavily funds Irvin's campaign, Governor Pritzker defends DCFS and more
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker defends DCS but admits there are challenges
Illinois expands time off workers can take for bereavement
Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin reportedly pulling back on advertising
Hedge Fund guru Ken Griffin heavily funding Irvin's gubernatorial campaign
The state plans to help expand access to healthy foods in underserved areas
Amy Beadle from the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau talks about what to do this weekend in Springfield