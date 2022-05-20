© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

A warning regarding baby formula substitutions and Illinois' population undercounted | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published May 20, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
Baby formula is offered for sale at a big-box store on Jan. 13 in Chicago. Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Baby formula is offered for sale at a big-box store on Jan. 13 in Chicago. Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months.

A warning regarding baby formula substitutions, Illinois' population undercounted and other top stories

  • OSF Healthcare pediatrician warns parents against making their own formula
  • Vice President Kamala Harris says an overturn of Roe vs. Wad will affect all Americans
  • An Illinois agency working to provide same day access to birth control
  • Illinois' population was undercounted in latest census
  • CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown on anticipated rolling blackouts
News
Related Stories