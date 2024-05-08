Rapper Lil Wayne to play the Illinois State Fair grandstand

The Illinois State Fair has announced that five-time GRAMMY award-winning, multiplatinum rap icon Lil Wayne will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Wednesday, August 14.

Wayne has a staggering 109 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley on the list. In addition, sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide cemented his legacy as one of the best-selling artists of all time. He also garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards.

“Lil Wayne is a rap legend, and this concert is going to be one for the record books,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “His show is sure to be a crowd favorite.”

In addition to his rap career, Wayne founded Young Money Entertainment, the company that ignited the careers of Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Tickets for this event, featuring Lil Wayne, will be on sale Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $60 / Tier 2 - $65 / Tier 1 - $70 / SRO Track - $75 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $125

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

The fair will run from August 8-18 in Springfield.

Tickets for all other announced shows are on sale via Ticketmaster. They include:

August 9: Keith Urban with MacKenzie Porter

August 10: Motley Crue

August 11: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde

August 13: Jordan Davis with Ashley Cooke

August 14: Lil Wayne (On Sale 5/10/24)

August 15: Jonas Brothers

August 16: The Smashing Pumpkins with PVRIS

August 17: Miranda Lambert with Gavin Adcock

August 18: TBA