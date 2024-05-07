© 2024 NPR Illinois
Lawmakers from the Illinois Jewish Caucus happy with how U of I is handling protests | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:42 AM CDT
  • Lawmakers from the Illinois Jewish Caucus happy with how U of I is handling protests
  • A coalition of organizations is suing the City of Chicago for denying a permit to march during the Democratic National Convention
  • The Institute of Government and Public Affairs finds most households would only see modest savings from the elimination of Illinois 1% grocery tax
  • The impasse between Comcast and the parent company of Bally Sports Midwest is indicative of larger issues for Major League Baseball
  • Peter Medlin reports on the headaches the the U.S. Department of Education's new FASFA form
