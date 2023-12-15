William Furry: ‘It’s the most thorough news you can get’
William Furry, the executive director at Illinois State Historical Society, said he’s been a part of NPR Illinois for nearly it’s entire half-century run.
William Furry, the executive director at Illinois State Historical Society, has been a part of NPR Illinois for nearly it’s entire half-century run. “This station is still here and doing what it’s been doing marvelously for nearly 50 years.” Support 91.9 UIS like William does and donate at nprillinois.org/donate or call 217-206-9847.