U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood and Democratic opponent Paul Nolley differ on war powers vote

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood voted against the recent war powers act resolution in the House requiring an end to the war in Iran, even though LaHood has repeatedly said he wants the war to wind down. LaHood explained by saying the war is close to its end.

"We will have a resolution here shortly. We'll have the [Strait] of Hormuz open and we'll have an agreement," LaHood said in a WGLT interview.

LaHood's opponent in November is taking him to task for the vote. Democrat Paul Nolley said working people are paying the price for the war in higher fuel costs, fertilizer prices and uncertainty when they can least afford it.

Several Republicans voted for the measure to force an end to the military engagement. LaHood said he paid attention only to his own vote, not what others do.

"This is not on the same level of Iraq or Afghanistan in terms of a war with troops on the ground with missiles being fired. Essentially there's been nothing that's happened militarily within the last 30 days," said LaHood.

A shaky ceasefire brokered by Pakistan in April appeared in jeopardy over the weekend as Israel and Iran traded strikes. Both countries pledged Monday to hold off on further attacks for now.

Nolley said LaHood sided with corporate campaign donors and the Trump administration on a war that did not receive proper congressional authorization and has eroded U.S. standing.

“Iran is now firmly in control of the Strait of Hormuz, our arsenal has been severely depleted, international alliances further strained and confidence in our nation has been damaged, both at home and abroad,” Nolley said.

Nolley said the war is costing taxpayers $100 billion in direct costs by one independent estimate. He also noted the nation has sustained over $53 billion in increased gas and diesel costs.