Springfield Park District employee killed in mower accident

The Sangamon County Coroner said a 51-year-old man who was a Springfield Park District employee has died after being found under a lawn mower at Lincoln Greens Golf Course Thursday.

The man's name has not been released. He was pronounced dead at 11:24 a.m. after being taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Coroner Jim Allmon said an autopsy is planned for Friday. The death is under investigation.

The park district released a statement: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Lincoln Greens Golf Course today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."