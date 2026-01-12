Illinois extends enrollment deadline for health insurance plans beginning Feb. 1

Customers still shopping for health insurance coverage through Illinois’ state-run marketplace now have more time to choose a plan.

Officials at Get Covered Illinois announced Monday they would extend the open enrollment deadline by 16 days. For coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2026, consumers must enroll by Jan. 31.

Independent from the federal marketplace at Healthcare.gov, Get Covered Illinois allows Illinois residents to shop for plans under the Affordable Care Act.

“We are seeing record numbers of customers finding more affordable coverage by taking the time to shop for and compare plans,” Morgan Winters, director of Get Covered Illinois, said in a statement. “As a state-based marketplace, not only do we now have the authority to offer this special enrollment extension, but we also have more resources to support our customers in finding affordable health coverage options.”

Federal subsidies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic expired on Dec. 31, 2025. That has resulted in significantly higher premiums in 2026 for millions of consumers nationwide.

Data released by the federal government suggests that premium payments may more than double without the subsidies, according to analysis conducted by healthcare policy nonprofit KFF.

The U.S. House passed a bill with bipartisan support in January that would provide a three-year subsidy extension despite objections from GOP leaders, but it still must pass the Senate and receive a signature from the president to become law.

To apply for a plan, Illinois residents can visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov or call the Customer Assistance Center at 1-866-311-1119 (TTY: 711).

Navigators and brokers across the state, available through Get Covered Illinois, provide free plan recommendations and guidance through the enrollment and application process. They are funded by grants from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services and the Department of Insurance.

