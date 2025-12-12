WIU puts ‘for sale’ sign on one of its QC buildings

Western Illinois University plans to sell one of the buildings on its campus in the Quad Cities.

The resolution approved by the Board of Trustees says Building C of the Quad Cities Complex is surplus to the university’s current purposes.

“This resolution supports the directive discussed throughout the last year-and-a-half to continue to make efforts to shave our Quad Cities footprint to best serve the number of students physically attending the Quad Cities campus,” said Ketra Roselieb, WIU Vice President for Finance and Administration.

Buildings A, B, and C are known as the Quad Cities Complex and are connected by a skywalk.

“The Quad Cities Complex was built in 2014 with an approximate project cost of $32.5 million,” Roselieb said.

She said Building C is around 41,000 square feet and includes about three acres of property.

WIU President Kristi Mindrup said the university has held “conversations of interest” in recent months and has some prospects that might be interested in acquiring Building C.

She said state law limits how the proceeds from the sale can be used.

“Because they’re coming from the sale of what was a capital project, those funds then go into our deferred maintenance account, which is a really important place for those funds to land at a university that has significant deferred maintenance needs,” she said.

WIU is in the process of consolidating its operations in the Quad Cities into a single building, Riverfront Hall.

Mindrup said WIU will focus on education, engineering, counseling, and museum studies on the campus.

“We are committed to our mission in the Quad Cities. So, by shoring up our footprint into a space in Riverfront Hall, we’re excited to bring everybody together on campus, bring our programs together,” Mindrup said.

Buildings A and B on the campus will be rented to the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

The 15-month contract begins in April 2026 and will pay WIU $20,000 per month.

Mindrup said that will give WIU time to assess the future of those facilities.

She said some of WIU’s most successful years in the Quad Cities were when the university was “well-integrated” within different locations.

“So, while we’re shoring up our operations to Riverfront Hall, it should be noted that we see that as a starting point, and we look to the community and the spaces throughout the metro area as potential growth spaces and growth opportunities,” Mindrup said.

