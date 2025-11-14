Repairs on the way for Starved Rock State Park

Starved Rock State Park will undergo an $18 million improvement project over the next year.

Todd Strole is the assistant director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

He says the improvements will include repairs to retaining walls, bridges, stairways and boardwalks.

“Safety is a big part of this," he said Friday during a press conference outlining the project. "So that we don’t have people going 'off trail' randomly exploring.”

The project will also address erosion that has occurred throughout the park.

State officials stress that all operations will remain open during the repairs, but note that hikers might want to plan ahead before their next visit.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the park’s website and Facebook page in advance to confirm trail availability. Updates will be posted weekly.

Starved Rock is Illinois’ most visited state park, attracting more than 2 million visitors each year.