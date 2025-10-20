Jury selection begins in murder trial of former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson

Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder after shooting Sonya Massey, 36, in her kitchen after she called to report a prowler outside her home southeast of Springfield on July 6, 2024. Grayson was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Massey was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of her death, according to a family spokesperson.

A Sangamon County judge moved the trial to Peoria due to pretrial publicity.

The pool consisted of 100 potential jurors who were called for selection. By Monday at noon, a dozen had been questioned.

Grayson, 31, appeared in court flanked by his two defense attorneys, Dan Fultz and Mark Wycoff. He was clean-shaven and wearing a charcoal suit.

