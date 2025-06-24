DeKalb officials obtain video of ICE activity believed to be focused on one individual

DeKalb city officials say they have evidence of ICE taking an individual into custody.

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas says the city became aware of the activity on Tuesday, June 17.

He says the city obtained video with agents showing their badges during the event.

“We have cameras in different spots in the downtown," he said. "Also there was a camera that we have great confidence in terms of reliability.”

Nicklas says it does not appear that the presence in DeKalb was a “raid."

"So, there is a possibility that agents of the federal government may come into Illinois, including the city of DeKalb," he said. "And what I want to do is just confirm there was a visit, and it appeared to be focused on a specific individual."

He says the city was not given formal notification that federal agents were planning to be in the city. He says he also cannot confirm the name of the person who was taken into custody.