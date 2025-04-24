Statewide: A top Republican official talks about Trump's first 100 days

Kathy Salvi is the Illinois Republican Party Chair. She has been a strong supporter of President Trump . She joins us to give her thoughts on how the second Trump Administration is going so far as he nears 100 days in office.

Also:

* U.S. Senator Dick Durbin won't seek another term. He announced this week that age was a determining factor. We talk with the longtime lawmaker.

* Some farmers are worried about a potential farm crisis. Frank Morris tells us how tariffs are coming at a bad time.

* We go to the St. Louis Zoo to find out more about a new arrival — a baby Asian Elephant.

Andrew Adams/Capitol News Illinois Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi (center).

* A conversation with Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi.

* Dave McKinney tells us how Dick Durbin has been a master of the floor-speech zinger.

* Jane Carlson reports the Emiquon Field Station in Fulton County has a new residency program.

* Tinisha Spain gets up early to find some on non-native birds who cause a lot of problems for farmers.