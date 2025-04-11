Bill extends press protections to university-based public media

The Illinois Senate passed legislation Thursday that would extend press protections to public media outlets, including NPR and PBS affiliates, that are operated by Illinois colleges and universities.

Senate Bill 1988, sponsored by Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, would also allow employees and contributors to seek judicial relief if they believe their rights have been violated.

Many public colleges and universities operate public broadcasting stations, a category of stations that were once referred to as “educational broadcasting.” In some cases, however, there have been complaints that university officials exercised powerful editorial control over those stations, especially regarding stories and material critical of the universities or their leadership.

The bill declares that all media produced at a state-sponsored institution of higher learning is a “public forum for expression by the employees producing the media” and that it “shall not be subject to prior review by public officials” of the institution.

Koehler did not cite any specific instances of university censorship or prior restraint at any Illinois stations, but he said those outlets should have the same protections from government censorship and restraint that other media outlets have.

“Public media plays an essential role in informing our communities,” Koehler said in a statement. “Ensuring their independence, accountability and trust is upheld is vital to democracy.”

The bill passed 36-19 and now goes to the House.