OSF HealthCare announces new central region CEO

Kimberly Russo will assume the role of chief executive officer for the central region of OSF HealthCare beginning April 28. She takes over from Bob Anderson, who retired in January.

In her new position, Russo will lead operations for the region, which includes the Greater Peoria area and surrounding communities.

Russo has deep ties to Central Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech-language pathology from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in the same field from Rush University in Chicago. She also holds a doctorate from the University of Maryland.

“I’m excited to return to Illinois and thrilled to join OSF HealthCare,” Russo said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the organization’s mission, and I am confident that, with a forward-looking vision, we can build on the strong foundation to achieve even greater success in serving our Mission Partners and communities.”

Prior to joining OSF, Russo was chief executive officer at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She also served as group vice president for Universal Health Services in the D.C. region, where she led the development of an integrated care delivery system and oversaw the construction of a new hospital in partnership with the District of Columbia government.