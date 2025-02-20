© 2025 NPR Illinois
Statewide: EV's and the Trump Administration

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:36 PM CST
Electric vehicle charging sign
Pixabay/geralt

The demand for electric vehicles has been growing. But the Trump Administration is slowing down money for charging stations, which is key to bringing more widespread adoption.

What does it mean for the industry and people considering a purchase? We have a conversation.

Also:

* Lisa Kurian Philip reports on legislation that could add more higher education opportunities to the incarcerated.

* Peter Medlin examines a plan to ban school-based ticketing.

* JuanPablo Ramirez Franco has details on a major Great Lakes restoration effort that could be in jeopardy.

* What could the potential shutdown of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau mean for Illinois residents and what can be done locally to protect consumers?

* Statehouse reporter Alex Degman details the governor's budget proposal and talks with budget watchdog Ralph Martire of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability.

* Emily Hays talks with the family of Aku Dhawan, a UIUC student who died from hypothermia last year after a night of drinking.

Illinois StatewideIPR
Sean Crawford
