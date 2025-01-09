© 2025 NPR Illinois
Statewide: Problems for the newspaper industry

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:16 PM CST
Newspaper
Andrys/Pixabay

Illinois is among the leading states for newspaper closures. We'll learn some of the challenges facing newspapers and what that means for you.

This week:

* A new position at Eureka College is aimed at helping students read at a college level.

* Charlie Schlenker speaks with a high school senior who traveled to Plains, Georgia to pay respects to the former President Jimmy Carter.

* Anna Savchenko tells us about basketball leagues for young Muslim girls in the Chicago area.

* Peter Medlin reports on an effort to encourage respect for sports officials.

* We visit schools that have put restrictions on student cell phone use.

* Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on how droughts can impact wildlife.

* Tim Franklin with the Medill Local News Initiative has details on a study of newspaper closures.
