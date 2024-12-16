American Farm Bureau Federation defers expulsion of Illinois Farm Bureau

The American Farm Bureau Federation [AFBF] has backed off a deadline to eject the Illinois Farm Bureau [IFB] from the federation. That deadline would have been Dec. 20.

The two advocacy groups are disputing over the end of IFB membership requirements for Illinois-based non-farm policyholders at Country Financial, an Illinois Farm Bureau subsidiary. That will result in a drop in dues paid to the AFBF and a decrease in membership numbers for both organizations.

The IFB has filed a lawsuit in McLean County court claiming that it can still use the Farm Bureau name even if membership in the national group ends. The IFB cites a settlement agreement with the AFBF in a decades-old suit as support for its position.

The American Federation Board said it would hold off on terminating the IFB membership in the national association until a month after the lawsuit is resolved.

“We are pleased AFBF’s decision gives us the same outcome as the injunctive relief we were seeking,” said IFB President Brian Duncan. “We remain confident in our strong legal position which is backed by our settlement agreement. This is a positive step forward in our pursuit of remaining a member of AFBF and continue working together for the common good of our farmer-members.”

Country Financial chose to drop the IFB membership requirement because it proved a competitive disadvantage compared to other carriers.