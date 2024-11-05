Underwood wins IL-14 re-election bid

Illinois incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood will keep her seat in the 14th congressional district. The district includes Ottawa, Joliet and DeKalb. She described the district to supporters on Tuesday night as "big" and "diverse."

"We are farmers and we are scientists," Underwood said. "We are investors and we are innovators. We are students and we are educators. We are proud of working hard, and we want a bright future for our kids. But despite all of our differences, we are also a really hopeful community, and together, we will move forward. We're going to move forward with a commitment to freedom and justice for all."

She defeated challenger Republican Jim Marter.

Economy

Regarding economic policy that she supports, Underwood touts the Health Care Affordability Act, which she co-sponsored to lower healthcare costs. She said it makes existing tax credits for healthcare in the Affordable Health Care Act (ACA) marketplace more generous.

“We saw the lowest number of uninsured Americans in history,” Underwood said. "These tax credits are set to expire at the end of 2025 so I am working very hard to make these tax credits permanent.”

Underwood said she's against Trump’s tariff proposals because the tariffs passed under his presidency hurt Illinois farmers.

Climate Change

Underwood voted for the Inflation Reduction Act which includes tax incentives to transition to clean energy.

“I support our goals of having 100% clean energy economy by 2050,” she said.

She’s also co-wrote the Farmers Fighting Climate Change Act, that promotes farming practices that reduce greenhouse emissions.

She also wrote a bill to provide $100 million to states to plan for the public health impact of climate change.

Israel-Hamas War

Underwood calls for a ceasefire and laments Israel’s military offense that has killed over 42,000 Palestinian, but does not support a change in U.S. policy towards Israel.

Russia-Ukraine War

Underwood said she supports ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“We are not in a position as global leaders to walk away from democracies, and certainly yield to Vladimir Putin, who does not share our values.”

Healthcare

Underwood said for the next Congress, she wants the major battlefront to be protecting the Affordable Care Act from repeal.

“These MAGA majority in the House, these folks are lined up in support of that dangerous policy that would remove our preexisting condition protections and obviously our ability to have low cost, high quality health plans available for people,” she said.

Underwood has been vocal in her support for women’s reproductive health services including access to abortions.

Guy Stephens and Maria Gardner Lara contributed to this report.