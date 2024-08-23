Bloomington police review board invites police and community to discuss Sonya Massey killing

Bloomington's civilian police review board wants to have a discussion about the Sonya Massey killing, and how to prevent the next incident from happening.

Massey was a Black woman who was shot to death by a Sangamon County sheriff's deputy in Springfield last month. The deputy, Sean Grayson, had a checkered past in law enforcement and the military. He's been charged with murder in Massey's death and was fired from the police force.

The Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) has scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Bloomington Public Library Community Room 1 and 2 to discuss police procedures in light of Massey's death.

Massey’s killing has raised questions about police department hiring practices and, in particular, whether law enforcement agencies can gain access to a prospective officer's past conduct that could cause concern.

The PSCRB says it has invited police chiefs from Bloomington and Normal, along with McLean County sheriff and other community leaders.

The commission also invites the public to attend and participate in the dialogue.

“This dialogue session is part of the PSCRB's charge to engage and solicit feedback from the community on matters surrounding police procedures, policy and practices. Your comments and feedback are vital to this effort,” said board chair Rachel McFarland and communications committee chair Art Taylor in a news release.

