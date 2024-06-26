Statewide: The timeless appeal of a Lustron home
Lustron produced prefabricated enameled steel houses post WWII. They were seen as a cheaper and faster way to provide housing for returning G.I.s. Developed by a Chicago inventor, Lustron houses served their purpose at the time. But for many, they remain a place to call home. Tag along as we visit with a pair of Lustron owners in Illinois.
Also,
* Side Effects Public Media has an update on bird flu and the potential risk to humans.
* WBEZ's Chip Mitchell traveled to Colombia to see first-hand how that country is handling an influx of migrants from Venezuela and possible lessons for Chicago.
* Maureen McKinney talks with Angela Cummings, Executive Director of the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
* We head to the lab of a researcher examining what happens when white parents talk to their school-age children about Black racism.
* Yvonne Boose tells us about an organization at Northern Illinois University giving Black nursing students a safe space.
* We learn about an experiment involving identical trees in three states to see how they each handle climate change.
* Lauren Warnecke stops by an arcade mecca located in a small central Illinois town.