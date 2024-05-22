Four sentenced for bungled gun store burglaries

A federal judge has sentenced four people for their parts in the gun store burglary ring that tried to grab weapons from five counties in Central Illinois including McLean.

Dezmond Hardy, 23, Shaleik Ward, 20, Terrence Daniels, 23, and Erika Garner, 22, are all from Peoria. They admitted attempting and failing to break into gun stores in Bloomington, LeRoy, Lincoln, Decatur, Spring Valley, and Taylorville in August 2023.

Conspiracy sentences ranged from six months to three years and nine months incarceration. Daniels received the longest term. He was on supervised release after a similar scheme in 2019 and 2020 took 50 guns.

The McLean County stores they hit were Guns and Glory in LeRoy and Smiley's Sports Shop in Bloomington.