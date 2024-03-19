© 2024 NPR Illinois
State police investigation: Macomb domestic violence suspect and child died from gunshot injuries

Tri States Public Radio | By Rich Egger
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:24 PM CDT
Officers from the Macomb Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Office of Public Safety at Western Illinois University were still on the scene Sunday morning.
Rich Egger
/
TSPR
Illinois State Police say both the adult and the child who died during a domestic disturbance in Macomb suffered gunshot injuries after a police officer fired one shot from his firearm.

The adult who died is Anthony George, 57.

The child’s name has not been released.

Macomb police said they were called to the 900 block of North Charles Street at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. They heard screams coming from an apartment, forced their way in, and found a 36-year old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

State police said their preliminary investigation found George had a knife when officers encountered him.

George then ducked out of view before re-emerging. He was holding a four-year old child in front of him, with a knife to the child’s throat and another around the waist.

The officer then fired a shot.

State police said they reviewed body worn camera video, witness interviews, and autopsy results.

State police have met with the families of the child and Anthony.

Two Macomb officers are on leave while the state police investigation continues. ISP said it will provide its reports and evidence to the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s office.

The woman was taken to McDonough District Hospital. Her name and condition have not been released.

Court records show George was charged with domestic battery/bodily harm in a case last fall. He pleaded guilty, paid a fine, and was credited for 35 days he spent in jail.

Illinois
Rich Egger
