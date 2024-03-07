Statewide: When it comes to sports betting, Pritzker wants a bigger cut of the action

It's safe to say Illinois' bet on sports wagering has paid off. The state's revenue is higher than anticipated when lawmakers made betting on sports legal. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, as part of his budget proposal, called for more than doubling the tax from 15% to 35%. An analyst who follows the industry said it's a bold move, but thinks the governor can make it happen.

We also discuss the dark side of gambling and how addiction is on the rise.

This week:

* Julian Hayda reports on potential investments to improve shipping on the Great Lakes.

* We talk with senior analyst Chris Altruda of Better Collective, which operates websites sportshandle.com and USbets.com, discusses gambling in Illinois after the rise of sports betting.

* Maureen McKinney talks with a specialist about gambling addition and when to recognize someone has a problem.

* Tessa Weinberg has details on efforts to find poll workers during an this election year.

* Jane Carlson introduces us to the state's Bilingual Teacher of the Year.

* Rich Egger talks with the outgoing president of Western Illinois University about his decision to leave and the woman who will replace him on an interim basis.

* Peter Medlin interviews Robin Steans of Advance Illinois about new recommendations for equitable funding of higher education.