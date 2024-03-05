Midwest Food Bank among recipients in grant program to assist communities in need

A state-wide grant program funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to address food insecurity while also assisting historically under-represented farmers, and the Midwest Food Bank is part of the initiative.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the $28.8 million in funding Tuesday during a visit to the Midwest Food Bank’s facility in Morton, calling it a big step in providing nutrition to vulnerable communities.

“Here's the problem that we're working to solve: Nearly 3.3 million Illinoisans live in a food desert, leaving families with few options when it comes to putting food on the table,” said Pritzker.

“We can and must do better in our state, especially for our rural communities, because food access is fundamental to healthy and prosperous communities and families.”

Midwest Food Bank CEO Eric Hodel said their Peoria and Normal divisions will receive approximately $5 million through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement.

“We are encouraged and grateful for the innovative funding approach because it will bolster agricultural community and help battle food insecurity in our communities throughout the state,” said Hodel.

The Midwest Food Bank is one of 15 providers across the state sharing in 20 grants awarded in a partnership with the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

“First, the program purchases food at fair market value directly from socially disadvantaged farmers, and then our providers like Midwest Food Bank will distribute, at no cost, the locally sourced food to people in communities in need,” said Pritzker.

IDOA Director Jerry Costello says the program is an innovative way to lift both ends of the supply chain, farmers and struggling families.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to lift up underserved growers and farmers in Illinois and better position them to build new relationships, strengthen local community, and ultimately work to end food and security,” said Costello.

Schools, churches, and other nonprofit organizations will participate in food distribution along with food banks.

“The funds from the Illinois Eats program will allow us to purchase a great deal more fresh, healthy produce in grains and meats from qualifying farmers, ranchers, and growers to supply nutritious life-sustaining food to our diverse clientele,” said Aimee Beam, executive director of the Midwest Food Bank’s location in Normal.

“Access to healthy, nutritious food is life critical, and it impacts everything from the brain development of our children, to the health and the wellness of our elderly, and everything in between. So working together, I am confident that we can strengthen our food supply, we can strengthen our distribution systems, and Midwest Food Bank is honored to be a part of the solution.”